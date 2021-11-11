Gerald C. Gage

Gerald C. “Jerry” Gage passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on October 28, 2021. He was the youngest of five children, born to Elizabeth R. and John E. Gage on February 26, 1939 in Prineville, Oregon. He was preceded in death by sisters Mary, Bonnie, Artice, and brother Patrick.
Jerry attended schools in Prineville and was known by his family nickname, ‘Doop’. He joined the Navy in 1957, and then, in civilian life, worked in off-road, heavy construction in various sites in the Northwest. Returning to Central Oregon in 1981, he began a career with Les Schwab in Bend, retiring in 2002. Never one to have idle hands, he worked an additional two years in a ‘hobby job’ at Sportsman’s Warehouse before finally retiring.
An avid outdoorsman, Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, trap shooting, and teaching others to enjoy nature. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who loved spending time with his family and friends.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda; children, Suzy, Devery, Bryce and Dennifer; 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, all whom he loved and adored. He left us with a legacy of love and laughter, and our memories are filled with smiles.
Memorial service is November 13, 2021 at 1:00pm at Prineville Funeral Home.