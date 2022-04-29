March 3, 1943 - March 11, 2022

Gerald Arden Martin was born March 3, 1943 to Lester Arden Martin and Elsie Herring at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. He attended grade school in North Liberty, Iowa. He attended high school at University High, Class of 1961. He then went on to college and law school at the University of Iowa graduating in 1968. After graduation, he and his then wife, Esther moved to Oregon where Jerry clerked at the State of Oregon Supreme Court. They had a daughter, Laura, and later another daughter, Ann. They then moved to Bend and he went to work for Gray, Fancher, Holmes and Hurley, and later became a partner in that firm. Jerry married Janis Dyer on December 28, 1979 in Reno, Nevada. Jerry became a partner in the firm, Francis and Martin, later becoming Francis, Hansen and Martin.

Jerry enjoyed all things outdoors including hunting, fishing, camping and walking. He was always active in handball, running and tennis. He loved college level sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes. He rarely missed a televised game. He was also a talented musician playing the guitar and other string instruments. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.

He passed away after an extended illness at home on March 11, 2022. Survivors include his wife, Janis Martin; sister Beryl Rocca (Mike) of Rochester, Iowa; daughter Laura Hughes (Joe) and granddaughter Hadley Hughes, all of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; daughter Ann Pope of Iowa City, Iowa; daughter Marissa Clark (Jesse) of Corvallis; son Nicholas of Bend. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews as well as his honorary grandson, Jayden Trent. No services will be held at this time. A memorial will be held at a later date.