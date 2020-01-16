March 17, 1943 - January 12, 2020

Georgia “Sue” Carlin passed away Sunday, January 12 at Hospice House in Bend OR. She was born March 17, 1943, to the late George and Merle Meers in San Bernardino, CA.

Georgia went home to be with the Lord after a long illness. She passed surrounded by her loving family and her dog “Joey.”

Georgia moved to Bend in 1976. She retired after working at State Farm Insurance for 15 years. She loved camping, boating, the beach, traveling, and family gatherings. She was also a talented seamstress and cook.

Georgia is survived by her husband Michael Carlin; daughter Christin Gitthens and her husband Doug; daughter Cindy Jesmain and her husband Ric; granddaughter Natasha Adams, her husband Jim, children Rory and Dax; Granddaughter Giovanna “Gia” D’Agostino; Brother Bill; Sisters Sheron, Connie, and Patty; and a large family of nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to: The ALS Association, 700 NE Multnomah St, Suite 210, Portland, OR 97232, or at webor.alsa.org.