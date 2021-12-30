He loved dogs, Porsches, fine wine, good music, real chocolate malts, the mountains, and the beauty of Central Oregon.
Bill was born in Oakland, California on September 2, 1941, and lived in California until his retirement and move to Bend in 2001. He was part of many organizations in Bend, but his most impactful and significant contribution was to the Humane Society of Central Oregon, serving as past president and board member for nine years. He enjoyed his time on the tennis courts and participating in Porsche Club events, attending City Club luncheons to stay abreast of community happenings and reading the most current books to keep his mind challenged.
Bill passed away peacefully at St. Charles Hospital with his wife and daughter by his side. We wish to extend our gratitude to the doctors and nurses who did their jobs tirelessly and compassionately during extremely challenging and difficult times. We are most grateful for their efforts. Bill is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Helen, his daughter, Kris, and his loyal companion, "Emma"… his three girls. We will miss him always.
No services are planned. Contributions can be made in Bill's name to the Humane Society of Central Oregon. Always handsome, elegant, and classy in life, Bill’s spirit is now free to run with the wolves. Travel on…
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.