George was born in Legore, Maryland on June 1, 1926 to George and Milicia Vukich
and passed on May 7, 2022. George entered the Army, obtaining a Purple Heart and later married Marvel A. (Lattimer) Vukich.
He later worked in a series of positions: Parts manager of Towmotor Corp. and for Tripps in Talant Oregon, Shipping/Receiving Supervisor for the Chrysler Corp in Los Angeles, California, Parts Manager of Pape Bros, in Medford, Parts Manager at Eugene Pape, Bros., and Parts Manager of Halton Tractor in Portland, where he retired from.
He moved to a 265 acre ranch in Sams Valley, in Southern Oregon in 1958, farmed the acreage besides working a regular job. Always busy with projects, he sold the ranch in 1970 and moved to Central Point, followed by Medford, Eugene, Portland and finally Bend, where he moved to be closer to his daughter and retired. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, motorcycles and working out in the gym.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marvel A. (Lattimer) Vukich, his mother, Milicia Vukich (Vukovich), his father, George Vukich, sisters, Mickey Harris and Katicia Vukich (Vukovich) and his stepson, Richard M. Cuadra. He is survived by his daughter, Debra J. (Vukich) Larson-O’Leary, stepdaughter, Naujean (Robertson) Barrett, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Services will be held at Eagle Point National Cemetery on May 26, 2022 at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Wounded Warriors.
