George Thomas Crisp
January 10, 1932 - April 26, 2021
George Thomas Crisp died peacefully after a brief illness on April 26, 2021, surrounded by loving family and friends, at his home in Bend, Oregon.
Born on January 10, 1932 in Teaneck, New Jersey, to George Thomas Crisp Sr. and Edith Catherine Crisp (née Lindquist), George graduated from Lehigh University in 1953, where he was a member of Theta Xi. After college, he attended the Naval Officer Candidate School and served as a lieutenant on the USS Tidewater, protecting our country’s Caribbean front in the Korean War. After his service in the Navy, he began a career with Armstrong Building Materials sales and in the late 1950s they sent him to Oregon as his territory. He fell in love with the natural beauty and recreation, and settled in the Portland area, where he was active for many years as a member of Wy’East Climbers, Mt. Hood Ski Patrol and Portland Mountain Rescue.
In 1963, he married Nancy Dawn Williams in Portland. Soon thereafter, George obtained his master’s degree in education and began his career as an AP English and Humanities teacher at Clackamas High School, where he enriched many students’ lives until his retirement in 1990. He founded and led that school’s Alpine Club, which introduced many students to climbing and mountaineering.
George raised his family in a house he built himself in Eagle Creek, where he enjoyed farming and raising livestock. After retirement, George and Dawn traveled extensively in the British Isles and throughout Western Europe. In the late 1990s, they moved to Bend, where they lived happily the remainder of their days. He had many passions, including skiing, mountaineering, golfing, literature, and family.
George was predeceased by his wife, Dawn. He is survived by his children, Timothy S. Crisp (Laura O’Brien) of Santa Fe, NM, and Megan M. Paquin (Joseph) of Stafford, OR, and by grandchildren Reece Paquin, Amy Paquin, Britt a Crisp, Anders Crisp, Jacqueline O’Brien and Jacob O’Brien. A reception for friends and family will be held in his memory this summer. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to the Kids’ Center in Bend Oregon.