George Francis Snyder III was born October 14, 1949, in Mobile, Alabama, and went to be with the Lord on January 8, 2022, in Redmond. He was 72. George grew up as the son of an Air Force colonel and lived in Asia, Europe, and throughout the United States. He was known for his love of horticulture, especially blueberry plants. He worked in retail growing operations and became the owner and founder of Rose Creek Plantation in Watkinsville, GA, and Patio Blueberries in Redmond, he was known by many as the blueberry man. Throughout his life, he grew and supplied blueberry plants to homes and nurseries in Georgia, Oregon, and Idaho. George loved the open road and drove many miles across 11 southern states blasting Alabama's "Roll On", or Waylon Jennings "Luckenbach, Texas" cassette albums in his work truck. He would pause plant deliveries to haul hurricane relief to Southern towns like Charleston, SC when Hugo hit in 1988.
George is survived by his loving wife, Gamin Snyder of Redmond along with her children, also his sons Chris Snyder (Chasity) of Twin Falls, ID and Beau Snyder (Megan) of Portland, daughter BonnyMae Baker (Peter) of Redlands, CA, brother David Snyder of Brooklyn, NY, and sisters Susan Brinkley of Watkinsville, GA and Dee Dee Alei of Los Alamos, NM, along with many grandchildren. George was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.