George R. Poetschat
October 15, 1941 - February 11, 2021
George Robert Poetschat passed unexpectedly, due to a previous heart surgery problem, on February 11th at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland. He was born in Bend to parents George and Ruth (Pederson) Poetschat, Jr. He grew up in Bend, attending Bend High School where he graduated in the Class of 1959. He graduated from Oregon State University in 1964 with a degree in Mathematics and additional courses in Engineering, Physics, and Nuclear Engineering. During his 10 years outside Oregon, he worked at the National Reactor Testing Station in Idaho Falls, Idaho; then at Babcock and Wilcox in Lynchburg, Virginia; and finally at Control Data Corporation in Bloomington, Minnesota, developing his skills as a computer specialist in Nuclear Engineering. He moved back to Oregon in 1974 as a consultant to utilities using nuclear energy; in 1979 he formed his business, GRP Consulting, in Oregon and Connecticut. While living in Idaho Falls, he married Sharon Drennan in 1966; they had two children, Amy Kristi ne Poetschat born in 1968 and Wesley Thomas Poetschat born in 1970. Sharon and George were divorced in 1973.
In 1982, George married Cathy Bolster. George and Cathy developed an interest in museums, travel and visiting many historic sites. They joined the Oregon Archaeological Society (OAS) in 1986 and their interest in participating in archaeological projects blossomed as volunteers. George enjoyed excavation of archaeological sites, survey, underwater archaeology, and any field work he could fi nd. He also participated in the development of the OAS training program for volunteers in archaeology. In 1994, he began a 25-year long association with Dr. James Keyser working on various Indian Rock Art projects. Together Jim and George, and others, co-authored 12 manuscripts on various rock art sites published by the Oregon Archaeological Society. In 1994, while caring for his mother in Bend, he also helped to establish the Archeological Society of Central Oregon. In 2011 George was awarded the Crabtree Award by the Society for American Archaeology for his distinguished record of volunteering and avocational service that includes an extensive publication record. He is a life member of the Oregon Archaeological Society.
George was preceded in death by his father George Jr. and mother Ruth. He is survived by his sister Ruth Douglass, wife Cathy Bolster Poetschat, children Amy Poetschat and Wes Poetschat, and Granddaughter Lindsay Mulsow. In addition, he is survived by Grover and Wick families, and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. George is greatly missed and we were blessed to be part of his life.
A memorial service is planned Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m. at Grace First Lutheran Church where he was baptized in 1941 and was a current member. Services will be guided by Covid requirements. Memorial donations may be made to Oregon Archaeological Society, P.O. Box 13293, Portland, OR 97213; or Grace First Lutheran Church, 2265 NW Shevlin Park Road, Bend, OR 97703; or Archaeological Society of Central Oregon, PO Box 8146, Bend, OR 97708.