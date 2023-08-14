George Pierson Nase
April 22, 1931 - July 8, 2023
George Pierson Nase passed away on July 8, 2023, in Palm Desert, California, where he had recently been living after a long residence in Oregon. He was born in Portland, Oregon, on April 22, 1931. His father, Edward Jacob Nase, was from Finland, and his mother, Signa Pierson Nase, was from Sweden. George grew up on SE Grant Street with his older brother, Richard Nase, and his Swedish grandmother, Anna Pierson. They were always proud of their Scandinavian heritage.
A Korean War veteran, George returned home, partnering together with Richard, and his cousin, Harold Ranstad, to start Cinderella Realty. Together, they built many homes and provided housing for returning veterans.
During a blind date, George met the love of his life, Beverly Cheshire, from Cheshire, Oregon. In 1958, they married and built a house in Milwaukie, three houses away from his brother, Richard, and his wife Marjorie. In 1969, they built a home in Dunthorpe. Along with their children, they hosted many foreign exchange students from Scandinavia and Japan. In the beginning of his building career, George constructed homes and subdivisions in Milwaukie and Portland. He also built multiple homes in Sunriver. Later, he renovated and redeveloped many commercial and industrial incubator properties, including Macadam Market in John's Landing and Scandia Square and Plaza in Bend, Oregon.
An athletic person, George was long time member of the MAC. He jogged daily into his 80s. He enjoyed skiing, golfing, and hunting with family and friends. He and Beverly cherished entertaining in their homes. George loved good food, fine wine, and home-baked cookies. He thoroughly enjoyed the cooking of his Japanese host daughter, Miko Yoshimura. George often said, "Work hard, do everything in moderation, make healthy choices, and think positively!"
George is survived by his children, Bradford Nase, Stephen Nase (Carole), and Belinda Bowden (Robert). Five grandchildren, Alex Nase (Kim), Blaire Glennon (David), Chase Bowden, Daniel Nase, Christina Nase. Three great-grandchildren, Griffin Nase, Milo Glennon & Benson Nase. Sisters-in-law, Marjorie Nase and Betty Brown, and his Japanese host daughter, Miko Yoshimura, and many other host students. George had a true love for dogs. His current dog, Toby, was with him when he passed. His wife, Beverly, preceded him in death in 2020.
Our family will greatly miss his daily fresh-squeezed orange juice and personal birthday phone calls of "Happy Birthday!" A celebration of George's life will be announced at a later date.