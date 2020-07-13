George M. Well
March 29, 1930 - June 30, 2020
George M. Wells passed from this life on June 30, 2020; two months after losing his beloved wife, Roma, after almost 69 years of marriage.
George was born March 29, 1930, on the family farm near Cottage Grove, Oregon; the sixth of seven children of William Walter Wells and Mable Raymond Wells. When their farm home burned down the family moved to Eugene near Hayward Field and MacArthur Court. This is when George became an avid Oregon Ducks fan.
He graduated from Eugene High in 1949 and was drafted into the United States Army. He was sent to Camp Hood, Alabama for training. On leave in August of 1951, George came home to marry his high school sweetheart, Roma Deane Otto. They drove to Ozark, Alabama for their honeymoon. Eight months later George was shipped to England for the rest of his term of duty.
George was employed by Union Oil Company in Eugene in 1955. He always said his favorite job was driving a fuel delivery truck to serve the logging industry up the beautiful McKenzie River. In 1964, George was transferred to Bend, Oregon as a retail representative for Union Oil Company. Their family had grown to include one son and four daughters. George loved Central Oregon and wanted to continue raising their family in Bend. Years later he took over North Gate Union Truck Stop on Hwy 97 next to the TomTom Restaurant. George started North Gate Auto Repair and later added North Gate Auto Parts next to the truck stop. He was also a partner in Ripp, Wells and Wells operating a commercial card-lock in town. His family will remember him as the dad that worked holidays to give his employees the time off.
George was active in Little League and Boy Scout leadership roles. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and _shing in Oregon and loved his trips to Alaska and Canada with friends and family. He enjoyed many years of annual Union Oil _shing trips. His children and grandkids will always remember how important it was to George that everyone learn to respect and shoot a gun. George was famous for home-grown tomatoes and strawberries, his special jerky and salsa, and his scrumptious “George’s BBQ Chicken.” George will be most remembered by his quick wit and hilarious one-liners.
George has two surviving siblings: Florence Olson of Woodburn, OR and Harold Wells of Bend. He has _ve children: Kenneth Wells and his wife Sandi of Bend, Catherine Palmer and her husband Scott of Sacramento, CA, Carol Marceau and her husband Tedd of Bend, Colleen Bauer and her husband Dave of Bend, and Kim Shelton Rivera of Sacramento, CA.
George was so proud of his 12 grandchildren: Bruce Wells, Jason Marceau, Paula Caldwell, Kelsey Slinkard, Matt Marceau, Courtney Shelton, Kristin Marceau, Kylie Frideres, Jessica Palmer, Alex Bauer, Sidney Rivera, and John Riley Palmer. He cherished the time spent with his 12 greatgrandchildren: Colt, Presley and Paisley Wells, Cameron, Benjamin and Megan Caldwell, Sam Portis and Sophia Marceau, Benham and Ridley Marceau, Caleb and Cayden Slinkard. George was the “favorite uncle” among many and was loved by an incredible number of nieces and nephews from both sides of the family.
George said, “Of all the times I spent in the outdoors I was never lost, well maybe just once when me and a buddy spent the night out near Odell Lake, so I never had to call Deschutes Co. Search and Rescue.”
George requested contributions to be made to Deschutes County Search and Rescue.
A Celebration of Life for both George and Roma will be held at a later date.