Oct. 21, 1935 - Dec. 29, 2019

Arrangements: Baird Memorial Chapel of La Pine is honored to serve the Brown family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign the online guestbook.

Services: No formal services are planned.

Contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org, 901- 595-3300