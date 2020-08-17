George Eldon Noyes
1925 - 2020
George Eldon Noyes was born July 12, 1925, to Fred F. and Mary Carpenter Noyes. Born and raised in Independence, Oregon, he graduated from grade and high school where he was active in band and choral groups and lettered in baseball.
He was preceded in death by both parents and one sister, Polly. He is survived by widow, Carol, with whom he celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary December 30, 2019. He is also survived by daughter, Kathleen Horres; son, Randy Noyes (Judi Hamson); and grandchildren Nicholas and Valerie Horres.
Mr. Noyes spent 14 years in retail hardware and served Pacific Power in Springfield, Independence, Corvallis and Redmond, Oregon. He was active in many civic endeavors: President of Chambers of Commerce in Independence and Redmond; President of Redmond Rotary; Worshipful Master Lyon Lodge 29 AFAM (Ancient Free & Accepted Masons), Independence, Oregon and Ruling Elder Presbyterian churches in Corvallis and Redmond; volunteered with the Boy Scouts & Junior Achievement; sang in various church choirs; and was active in Christian Outreach.
After retirement in 1987, Mr. and Mrs. Noyes continued to live in Redmond, though spent their winters in Yuma, Arizona, until 2003. They were both active in church work and both enjoyed gardening together, though it was only Mr. Noyes who possessed a love for the golf green, on which he played for many years. His family continues to celebrate the memory of his famous stories, wonderfully jolly laughter and his playful humor which he held onto until the end of his days.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family at redmondmemorial.com