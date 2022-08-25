George E. Lohr, 79, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, August 8th, 2022 in Bend. The firstborn child of George S. Lohr and Emma Elizabeth (Ervin) Lohr, George was born in Franklin, North Carolina and raised in Cherryville, North Carolina. George graduated from Cherryville High School and attended Belmont Abbey College. After two years at Belmont Abbey, he transferred to Oregon State University in Corvallis, where he studied Engineering. After college, he worked for the U.S. Forest Service as a civil engineer, leaving his mark on the Oregon coast by designing and overseeing the construction of many of its parks and comfort stations. In 1980, George left the Forest Service for a 40-year career in real estate. As a well-respected Realtor, investor and mentor in Central Oregon, George assisted countless clients with home purchases and sales, sometimes working with up to three generations of the same family over time. George was generous with his time and taught financial planning classes to help members of his community become financially responsible and independent. George was an active member of his church. He helped fund local young adults' missions to other countries and supported housing construction projects for Christians in the Middle East. George is survived by his large family: Jean Lohr, Wendy El-Hajj, Glennis Wolfe and spouse Rod Frailey, Marsha Noone-Boyd, Robin Wolfe, Jon Wolfe, Kip Lohr and spouse Megan Lohr, Jason Lohr and spouse Semmantha Chie, Ann Sprinkle and spouse Lamar, Kathy Strantz and spouse Roger. He has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Adrian, Serafina, Christopher, Nicholas, Stephanie, Ben, Alex, Alysia, Katelyn, Sean, Rebecca, Rachel, Mary, Wesley, Shayna, Breanna, Piper, Ilyn, Robin, and Howie. A small family service and burial will be held in George's hometown of Cherryville, North Carolina.