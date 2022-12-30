Egidio Paolo (known as Gene) passed away peacefully on December 27th at the age of 94. He was born on September 29, 1928 to Francesco and Rosalia Sciortino Montalbano in Brooklyn, New York where he grew up. In 1952, he received a Bachelor of Economics degree from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. At Drake, Gene also met his loving wife Marcia to whom he was married for 67 years.
He worked for the Federal Government for 40 years, as an FBI Agent and Director of Security for the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Schenectady, New York. Gene was a very proud Marine who served on active duty for 2 years and then in the Reserves for 25 years, retiring at the rank of Major. He and Marcia lived in Albany, New York for 42 years where they raised their 3 children. They moved to Bend in 2003 and loved living in Central Oregon.
Gene is survived by his wife Marcia and his children: Meredith Montalbano Savadove, Michael Montalbano, Mark Montalbano, Gary Savadove, Anne Montalbano and Laurie Helms. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren whom he adored: Michael Montalbano, Meredith Montalbano Zamary, Nicholas Montalbano, Sofia Montalbano, Lucas Montalbano and Jake Zamary. In addition, Gene also had many nephews, nieces and friends whom he dearly loved.
He was a parishioner of St. Francis Catholic Church and a member of the Central Oregon Military Officers Association of America, the Marine Corps League and the American Legion. Gene was also active in volunteering at the Family Kitchen, the Tower Theatre and Kids Center. He enjoyed the outdoors, and in his earlier life was an avid skier, fisherman and hiker. But the thing he most cherished was time with his family and friends.
A Funeral Mass in his memory will be held on Friday, January 6th, 2023 at 10:00am at the St. Francis Historic Church in downtown Bend. In lieu of flowers, the Montalbano family requests that any donations be made to Central Oregon Veterans Outreach (COVO), 61510 South Highway 97 #10, Bend Oregon 97702, www.covo-us.org.