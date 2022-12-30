September 29, 1928 - December 27, 2022

Egidio Paolo (known as Gene) passed away peacefully on December 27th at the age of 94. He was born on September 29, 1928 to Francesco and Rosalia Sciortino Montalbano in Brooklyn, New York where he grew up. In 1952, he received a Bachelor of Economics degree from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. At Drake, Gene also met his loving wife Marcia to whom he was married for 67 years.