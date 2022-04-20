We were blessed with Gene Cartwright's birth on March 24, 1945 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Gene passed away peacefully, with his son, daughter, and granddaughter by his side, on March 26, 2022, in Bend, OR.
Gene served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed the majority of his career as a realtor. Gene appreciated the outdoors and various outdoor activities.
He is survived by his wife Rebecca Cartwright, son Zac Cartwright, daughter Destiny Cartwright, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, and family and friends who he has impacted with his love and encouragement.
Gene Cartwright's Celebration of Life is Sunday, May 24th, 12-2pm, at the Redmond, OR VFW.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Redmond VFW.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.