March 24, 1945 - March 26, 2022

We were blessed with Gene Cartwright's birth on March 24, 1945 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Gene passed away peacefully, with his son, daughter, and granddaughter by his side, on March 26, 2022, in Bend, OR.

Gene served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed the majority of his career as a realtor. Gene appreciated the outdoors and various outdoor activities.

He is survived by his wife Rebecca Cartwright, son Zac Cartwright, daughter Destiny Cartwright, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, and family and friends who he has impacted with his love and encouragement.

Gene Cartwright's Celebration of Life is Sunday, May 24th, 12-2pm, at the Redmond, OR VFW.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Redmond VFW.