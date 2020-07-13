Gary Joseph Peters
APRIL 3, 1944 - JUNE 25, 2020
Gary Joseph Peters, son of Joseph and Helen Peters, was born in Chicago, Illinois, on April 3, 1944, and passed away at home in Bend, Oregon, June 25, 2020, with his family surrounding him.
Gary lived in Elgin, Illinois, until 5th grade and then moved to Dundee, Illinois, where he attended St. Catherine’s grade school and graduated with honors from Dundee Community High School in 1962.
Always an athlete, Gary played baseball, football and basketball. He was inducted into Dundee High School's Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Gary received a full ride scholarship to play baseball and football at the University of Idaho, majoring in Zoology and graduating in 1967. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1964.
Gary married his high school sweetheart, Carol Richards, August 21, 1965, in Dundee, Illinois.They moved to Moscow, Idaho, to attend the University of Idaho. After graduation, he began his 30 year banking career at First Security Bank in Moscow, Idaho, and ended his career as the HR Director at West One of Idaho in Boise, Idaho. Gary served 7 years as CEO of the Bend Chamber of Commerce. After retiring, he served on the Newport Market ESOP board of directors.
Gary refereed college football for 30 years in the Big Sky Conference and was inducted into the Big Sky Hall of Fame in 2000. He loved to hunt, fish and kayak in the beautiful Northwest. He enjoyed golfing at the Awbrey Glen Golf Club. He was also a past member of the Bend Rotary.
He was predeceased by his parents and survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol; daughters, Kim (Kip) Meyer and Lauri Peters; sons, Gary (Frida) Peters and Thomas (Shalini) Peters; granddaughters, Jennifer and Nicole Meyer, Zahira and Maya Peters and Anji Paul; and also his sisters, Beverly Perry, Mary Hiner and Terri Amos.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made to the BendVFW for Memorial Day Observances @ Deschutes Memorial Gardens.