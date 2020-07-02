Gary Joseph Peters of Bend, OR
Apr. 3, 1944 - June 25, 2020
Arrangements: Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens is honored to serve the family - (541) 382-5592. Visit our online register book to send condolences and share treasured memories at deschutesmemorialchapel.com or on Facebook at facebook. com/deschutesmemorial.
Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made to: VFW Ponderosa Pine Post #1643, 1503 NE 4th Street, Bend, OR 97701. In memo, list Memorial Day Observances, Deschutes Memorial Gardens.