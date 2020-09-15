Gary Allen Fiebick
1942 -2020
Gary Allen Fiebick, loving husband, father, and grandfather,passed away July 30, 2020, ending his battle with Alzheimer’s Dementia.
Born December 30, 1942 in Richmond, CA to Theodore Fiebick and Frieda Lindeman Fiebick, he was raised in Stockton, CA and St. Maries, Idaho, where he graduated high school and played basketball and baseball. Gary joined the Navy and served as a communications specialist from 1960-1963 in Kamiseya, Japan.
After his service, Gary attended the University of Idaho and became the first in his family to graduate college, with his BA in Business Education. He then moved to Redmond, Oregon to teach at Redmond High School. He met and married his wife, Jane Richman, in 1969 and they had one daughter, Tara.
Gary moved on to sell real estate in Sunriver, OR, eventually becoming VP of Real Estate and Marketing for Sunriver Development Corporation, helping secure the land purchase that would become Crosswater. He later worked on the development of Awbrey Glen golf course community in Bend, OR, then returned to Sunriver as General Manager of the Homeowners Association. He slowed down in “retirement” to simply sell real estate and play golf.
Gary was known for his love of golf, “I never saw a course I didn’t want to play.” He enjoyed traveling to Arizona in the winter, discovering family heritage in Germany, and cheering his daughter and then grandkids in their sports. He will be remembered for his service to his community through Sunriver Community Church and Eastmont Church, his love of basketball and 20+ years as a high school basketball official in Central Oregon, and his loving dedication to his family.
Gary is survived by his wife, Jane of Bend, OR, daughter Tara (Chris) Cooper and grandkids Caden and Ellie of Redmond, OR, sister Virginia Blades of Mesa, AZ, beloved brother-in-law and sister-in-law Walt and Janet Edmonds of Salem, OR, and loving nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held outdoors at Eastmont Church in Bend on Saturday, September 19, at 1:00 pm. (covid health pre-cautions will be observed) In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eastmont Church at www.eastmonchurch.com.