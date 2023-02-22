Gail moved on from this world. With sadness in our hearts, we find solace in knowing that she's in a better place.
Gail was born in La Grande to Allen and Verna (Baker) Courtright. She was very proud of her heritage and her La Grande roots.
Gail was raised in La Grande and graduated from La Grande High school. She attended Oregon State University earning a Bachelor's Degree. She was a loyal Beaver Believer Fan.
Gail married Dennis Hungerford in 1971 in Cottage Grove. They celebrated their 50th Anniversary November 2021 at Elk camp.
Gail enjoyed gardening, baking, hunting, fishing, camping, and boating. She loved any and all flowers and growing her own vegetables. Her greenhouse was her sanctuary. She had a green thumb. She would say "It's a great day when I get to play in the dirt." She was an accomplished seamstress as well.
Gail was a beauty consultant owner for more than 40 years for Jafra.
Family, Friends, Fishing, Fun and Flowers were some of her favorite words.
Gail is survived by her grandson Michael (Skylar), her daughter Breann (Ahmed) and her grandchildren Alia, Mateo, Brizeyda, Ahmed Jr., & Sammy, brothers Larry, Dennis, Jay and their families and her extended Courtright & Hungerford family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Allen & Verna and her husband Dennis in 2022.
A celebration of life gathering will be held in Bend early summer when the flowers are in bloom. A date and time will be announced later.
Gail & Dennis were proud Americans and supporters of Veterans. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Central Oregon Veterans Outreach Center, Bend, Oregon.