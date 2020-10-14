Gadiel Diaz
Gadiel’s earthly course came to an abrupt end. Yet his caring disposition granted him maturity beyond his years. What Gadiel valued most was the well-being of his Family and Truth. He took on many roles in the lives of those around him. However, his priority was always his family and his actions were motivated by his sincere love. In time, Gadiel proved himself to be a reliable man with big aspirations. He loved the outdoors and never hesitated to help those in need. All those that relied on him look forward to being reunited.
Viewing: Thursday, Oct. 15, 3-7pm. Redmond Memorial Chapel 717 SW Sixth St • Redmond
Funeral: Friday, Oct. 16, 1pm-2pm. Deschutes Memorial Chapel Gardens & Crematorium 63875 N. HWY 97 • Bend