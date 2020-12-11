Freeman L. Robirts, of Redmond, went to his sleep Nov. 30th, 2020. He was born June 15th, 1936 in Vale, Oregon to George and Ella (Palmer) Robirts. He lived the first couple years of his life with his parents in their mine in the Pueblo Mountains near Fields, Oregon. They soon moved to Bend where he grew up with his sister Patsy, and brothers Dean and Louise. He went to school in Bend through the 11th Grade. He played Steel Guitar in those years every Friday & Saturday Night at the Pilot Butte Inn, where he worked as a busboy.
Freeman served a short stint in the Navy during the Korean War. Soon after, on April 23rd, 1960, he was married to his beautiful wife, Alva Jean (Hudson) Robirts. They had 3 children, George, Terry, and Teresa. Terry passed to his sleep very early as a baby, and is buried in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Freeman loved hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. He worked hard to support his family, eventually putting in 27 years of his life, like his Dad, working in the big sawmill in Bend that was originally Brooks-Scanlon and is now the Old Mill District.
He is survived by his son George Robirts and daughter Teresa (Robirts) Schoonmaker, both of Redmond. He has 7 Grandchildren and 10 GreatGrandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00PM, Dec. 18th, 2020, at the Redmond Memorial Cemetery