November 30, 1941 - February 22, 2020
Freddie Lee (Ellington) Kelleher died February 22, 2020. She was at home and peaceful, surrounded by loved ones.
Freddie was born on November 30, 1941 in Atlanta, Georgia, to Cody Ellington and Mildred Martin. When Freddie was 13 they moved to Lake Oswego, Oregon where she attended Lake Oswego public schools & proceeded to meet the boy she would eventually spend the rest of her life with, Don Kelleher.
Don & Freddie were married in Lake Oswego, OR in 1960 and had four children. By 1971 they were ready for some changes. They decided to raise their family in a fresh, small town environment.
The family moved to Bend, Oregon (population 12,000) in 1971, settled in to a new home and new business in the (then) Wagner Mall opening Mario’s which soon became known as Don’s Menswear. Freddie was always in the back of the store doing books or alterations but also spent some time representing Estee’ Lauder Cosmetics at The Smart Shop downtown. A few years later Don & Freddie acquired the Family Shoe Tree and started an annual holiday-season kiosk in the mall selling gift boxes offering local Grandpa Don’s meats and Oregon cheeses. Many long-term relationships were born of all those years in the Wagner Mall.
1981 brought changes to the local economy and Freddie changed career paths. She joined Coldwell Banker Morris Real Estate where she worked as a licensee Realtor for the next thirty years. She also became a grandparent that year, which became a joy she experienced seven more times.
Don & Freddie were active with Greater Bend Rotary, Bend Chamber of Commerce and Bend Golf & Country Club. Freddie also volunteered with National Assistance League. Running businesses and raising a family, there was never a dull moment.
But even with life as full as it was it was not uncommon at the end of the day to fi nd clients and friends, new and old around their family dinner table, as Freddie possessed the rare talent of being able to make a big, unplanned meal from whatever was in the fridge at any given moment.
Freddie was passionate about making travel plans, gardening, southern cooking and stopping at every fresh fruit stand life put in her path. She enjoyed thirty years of friendship with the same group of bunko buddies who will surely feel her loss every July as it was her favorite month to host.
For good reason, Freddie was most proud of her family. Through thick and thin, all four children and their families showed up for holiday after chaotic holiday, and raucous Sunday dinners that you could count on like clockwork. Last May, they all (4 generations of Kellehers) traveled together to the British Virgin Islands to celebrate not only a beautiful wedding, but what they knew would be one “last hurrah” as a whole, very tight family unit.
Freddie is survived by Don, husband of 59 years, brother RG Ellington (Sun City, AZ) her children Kimberly, Darrin, Bret & Shannon, grandchildren Samuel Swan, Erika Varcak, Tyler Swan, Kameron Kelleher, Makayla Hunt, Parker Hunt, Ascha Kelleher and Avery Kelleher as well as great-grandchildren, Eisley and Bohden Varcak.
The family expresses appreciation to St. Charles Medical Center, Bend Memorial Clinic, Pilot Butte Rehab and to Partners in Care; all the many physicians and professionals who participated in her care since 2013.
Freddie requested there would be no services. In lieu of fl owers please consider a donation to Partners in Care.