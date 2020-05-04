FRED M. BUCHANAN
Dr. Fred Buchanan was born August 24, 1934, in Roseburg, Oregon, to Maurice C. Buchanan and Marian E. Fisher Buchanan. Fred graduated from Salem High School in 1952, graduated from Oregon State College with a Bachelor of Science Degree and the from the University of Oregon Dental School in 1959, with a D.M.D. Degree. He served in the United States Army Dental Corps as a Captain in Germany from 1959-1962. He began his dental practice in Bend, Oregon in 1963. Fred married Lauretta Nordstrom in 1978, and was happily married to the LOVE of his life until his death.
Survivors include his wife, Lauretta of Bend, Oregon; a daughter, Karen and her husband Clay Dawson of Bellevue, Washington; seven sons, David and his wife Cece Buchanan of Bend, Oregon, Bill and his wife Paula Buchanan of Bend, Nathan C. Nordstrom of Phoenix, Arizona, Jeff Nordstrom of Newport Beach, California, Marc and his wife Pinder Nordstrom of Bend, Jason and his wife Katrina Buchanan of Bend, and Justin and his wife Emily Buchanan of Grants Pass, Oregon; 20 grandchildren; and a sister, Jeanne and her husband Dennis Brice of Hixson, Tennessee. He is proceeded in death by his parents and his brother, Dr. Richard Buchanan. Niswonger Reynolds Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The organizations Fred was a part of were: Member, Elder, Deacon and Sunday school teacher of the First Presbyterian Church of Bend, Bend Elks Lodge, Bend Lions Club, past member of Deschutes County Planning Commission, member and past President of Skyline Trail Riders, past member of Rimrock Riders, Director of Central Oregon Peewee Rodeo Association, 4-H Leader, and volunteer at Kemple’s Children’s Dental Clinic.
He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and Psi Omega Dental Fraternity.
Fred’s professional organizations included: Member of the American Dental Association, Oregon Dental Association, American Association of Dentistry for Children, Fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry, past President of the Central Oregon Dental Society and a member of the Central Oregon Peer Review Committee. Fred’s special interests included: hunting, ﬁshing, horseback riding, white water rafting, skiing, camping with family and friends, rodeo and raising horses, cattle and sheep on his farm. He also has fond memories of climbing the Matterhorn in Switzerland when he was stationed in Germany and being a Diplomat to Europe.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 1:00 PM in the Presbyterian Church of Bend. A follow-up notice will be posted closer to the event with any variations. Memorial contributions may be made to Partners In Care Hospice, 2075 NE Wyatt Ct. Bend, OR 97701. Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com