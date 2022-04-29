January 29, 1936 - February 4, 2022

Fred & his siblings, born to immigrants Ferdinand & Olga, grew up on their family farm in Puyallup, WA. Fred served his country briefly in the Air Force after high school, then followed his dreams and took his chances. He had his own logging business and eventually built his dream farm on several hundred acres in Springdale, WA. Fred loved his animals and farm life. He was a lifelong member of the NRA, enjoyed square dancing, going to auctions, fishing, classical music, and reading. His strong, ever-kind gentle

nature will be missed. Predeceased by wife Kazuko & daughter Bev (Toni) Froehling. Survived by brother Wally of Bremerton, WA; daughter Deb, grandsons Benjamin Davis of Sumner, WA; Trevor Haertl of Bend & Alex (Isaac) Steigman of Bend. Autumn Funeral Redmond.