Fred was born in The Dalles, Oregon to Earl and Josene Dexter. He was 1 of 3 children, with one brother and one sister. He moved to Central Oregon when he was 3, where his parents farmed in the Redmond area. He attended school in Redmond where he met Shirley. They graduated on June 1, 1951 and married on June 3, 1951. They had 4 children; Linda Reynolds of Terrebonne, Debbie & Dick Ridgeway of Madras, Barbara & Ron Twardowski of Newport, WA & David of Redmond.
Fred tells stories of taking the family horse, Darky, plowing gardens and going to his Aunt and Uncle’s farm to work when he was in the 8th Grade. He drove a school bus in high school and worked several jobs in his early married life. He then went to work at the Diacilte mine in Terrebonne on 4/1/1951 and worked there until it closed. He then went to the mine in the Mina NV unit the summer of 1966 and then moved back to Terrebonne. He went to work as a heavy equipment operator for the local 701 until his retirement in 1996. At that time he took over the development and maintenance of the Terrebonne Pioneer Cemetery until 2020. He has 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and 2 grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held 12/10/21 at 11 am at the Terrebonne Pioneer Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Terrebonne Grange Hall.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.