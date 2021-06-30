Fred Charles Canfield
February 15, 1944 - June 6, 2021
For those who knew Fred Charles Canfield of Bend, Oregon and Culdesac, Idaho we are deeply thankful he was a part of our lives. Like his maternal grandmother and mother before him, Fred passed away peacefully Sunday, June 6, 2021 with his beloved Aussies, Jesse and Teddy at his bedside.
Fred was born February 15, 1944 in Deming, New Mexico to Fred and Marjorie Canfield, formally from Culdesac, Idaho where Fred [Charles] spent his early years. Through the lens of a younger sister, he was a standout basketball player and consummate prankster. He was known to spend study hall on the Clearwater River during steelhead season. It would not be uncommon for a fresh steely to show up in his grandparents’ kitchen sink. For those who still have the memory of the school gym burning, Fred, along with his classmates stayed on the second floor of the school, to save books by throwing them out the windows.
Fred attended the University of Idaho [Go Vandals!], majoring in business and graduating in 1969 from the College of Business and Economics. Fred would say he made the Dean’s List every year, albeit some of those early years the list did not highlight his academic prowess. While attending the University, Fred met and married Janet Hall. Upon graduation his work as a lumber broker took Fred, Jan, and their two sons, Matthew and Justin to Rochester, Minnesota; Atlanta, Georgia; and Portland, Oregon. During his career, Fred invented a vinyl extruded door casing for which he was awarded a US patent. He and Jan eventually moved to Bend, Oregon where they raised horses and Australian Shepherds. After being introduced to pole vaulting though his son Matt hew, Fred volunteered to coach Bend High School’s pole vaulting teams to countless regional and state championships. He humbly but proudly received the USA Track and Field Pole Vaulting Development National High School Coach of the Year Award for his eff orts.
In addition to spending time with his family and friends Fred enjoyed camping and fishing on the Lochsa River in northern Idaho. Deer and Elk Camp each fall in central Oregon were a bit of a mystery. For Fred, the goal seemed to be about setting up an elaborate camp site, hanging out with his friends, having a good scotch or two and exchanging stories about their wild west upbringings rather than bringing home a prize. Then, there was the Gonzaga men’s basketball season. Having played basketball on a championship team in high school, he was prone to engage in a good deal of sideline coaching and analysis. If the games were close, he switched channels and watched The Andy Griffith Show. One cannot make this stuff up about Fred. Fred is survived by his sons, Matt hew and Justin Canfield of Portland, Oregon; his grandchildren, Kensie Prior, Cheyenne Canfield, and James Canfield; and his sisters, Karen Klos of Missoula, Montana, Kathy Canfield-Davis from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; close family friend, Emily Gottesfeld; and countless other friends. As son Matt expressed, Dad really didn’t make friends, he made family.
It is with heavy hearts his family shares Fred’s passing. We want to express our profound appreciation to the many friends throughout Fred’s life who looked after and loved him. In lieu of a formal service, we ask memorials be made to Bend High School Athletic Department, Track program at Bend Senior High School 230 NE 6th Street Bend, Oregon 97701.