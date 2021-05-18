Franklin “Frank” James Thompson of Crooked River Ranch, OR
May 17, 1944 - May 12, 2021
Arrangements:
Autumn Funerals of Redmond is honored to serve the family. 541-504-9485 Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family on our website at www.autumnfunerals.net
Services:
A memorial service will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 605 7th St., Gervais, OR., on Friday, May 21, 2021. Service time is pending.
Contributions may be made to:
St. Charles Hospice, 2275 NE Doctor’s Dr., Suite 3 Bend, OR 97701