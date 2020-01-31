April 15, 1944 - January 8, 2020
Frank Joseph Miller Jr. passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020. Frank was born April 15, 1944 to Frank Joseph Miller and Eileen O’Brien, in Portland Oregon.
Frank “Franz” is survived by his sisters, Mary Frances Duggan and Betsy Biller along with his children, Anja Henry, Malea Horn, Franz Miller and Melanie Miller. Seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Franz graduated from Central Catholic High School followed by six-years of service in the Army reserve. Franz then started his family and a career in the lumber industry. Franz was a devout member of the Elks where he was the Exalted Ruler in 1994-95 and 1999-00.
Franz had a passion for golf his entire life and could often be found on the course. He also enjoyed time at the beach crabbing and clamming.
Those who knew Franz, knew of his gruff humor and endless nicknames for those he loved the most. With a joke or story, he always left an impression and was aptly nicknamed, “the old goat”. He was a man who loved his family, his pets and his friends.
He will be missed in many circles.
A service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Bend Elks Lodge from 11:00 am-1:00 pm.