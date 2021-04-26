Francia Melanie Pierpont
September 11, 1951 - March 1, 2021
Francia Melanie Pierpont departed our world March 1, 2021 at the age of 69. Beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and sister, she was a friend to many near and far. She remains in all our hearts forever.
Always generous and giving, kind and friendly, she opened her heart to everyone and was greatly admired by her peers, friends, students, and family. A teacher to hundreds of students over the course of her long career in education, she will be sorely missed by each and every one.
Melanie championed the underdog, the disadvantaged, the physically impaired, and minorities alike. She was a mentor to all. As a child, she was a diving champion at Sunset Pool in Longmont, Colorado. She worked in her teens, saving her summer earnings and then gave to migrant children who returned to Mexico at the end of the season.
A graduate of the University of Colorado, she headed West to Eugene, Oregon where she received her MS in education from the University of Oregon. She subsequently joined Teacher Corps and was assigned to North Carolina. Melanie also taught schools in Coos Bay, Sweet Home, Eugene, and Bend.
Melanie escorted students to Japan, travelled to Ghana, and was a host for students. She attended the specialized Teacher Fellowship Program at the Holocaust Museum in Washington D.C. She was a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for children, devoting herself to minorities and their respective plights.
A perpetually positive person, despite battling juvenile diabetes since the age of 12, she welcomed one and all into her home and heart while enduring physical setbacks bravely throughout her life. Yes, the world will miss Francia Melanie Pierpont.
She is survived by sons, Spencer Bushnell and wife Leela, Taylor Bushnell and wife Julie and their two children Odin and Skadi. Siblings; Lucinda Pierpont and her son Tyson Pierpont, Scott and Jill Pierpont and their sons Noah and Simon Pierpont, AFS student brother Wirarachai Phrompechrut of Thailand, Kurtis Pierpont and wife Helena Sawicki and their sons Dylan, Austin and Evan Pierpont