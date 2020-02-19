DECEMBER 21, 1937- FEBRUARY 10, 2020
Frances Louise (Weezie) Medeiros was born on December 21, 1937, in Sweet Home, Oregon to Tom and Dorothy Forster. She leaves a sister, Marie Davis of Powell Butte, Oregon, 3 children, Tony, Tammy and Trixie, 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Last but not least she leaves her little dog, Jake whom she cherished.
She raised her family in Bend, Oregon where she was a homemaker, secretary, and school bus driver. In 1982, she married Louis Medeiros who preceded her in death in 2001. Louis was the love of her life, enjoying camping at the coast, traveling, and taking care of the Lhasa Apso dogs they both loved.
She drove a school bus for 25 years, not only delivering the kids to school but driving sports teams around the state, including her kids. During the summers she worked as a transport for fire crews. Fire crews would ask for her personally due to her skill of getting them close to the fires, in and out safely.
As a member of The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde she chaired the Tribal Elder Committee and worked with Tribal Elders for many years.
She was kind hearted and non-judgmental all of her life, peacefully passing with her children by her side at home on the evening of February 10, 2020. She was deeply loved and will be missed desperately by her family.
A small service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Grand Ronde Tribal Cemetery at 11:00 AM.