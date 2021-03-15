Frances Lorraine Brown
November 16, 1925 - March 7, 2021
Frances Lorraine Brown was born in Portland, Oregon, on November 16, 1925, to Morris and Elsie (Klein) Wilmarth, the fifth of six children. Her parents, grandparents and early ancestors were hardy pioneers. Frances graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School in Portland, serving as both speaker and soloist. She attended Portland State University, New York University, City College of New York, and several community colleges. She studied voice at the Conservatory of Music in Portland and privately in New York City.
Her passions were classical music, languages and learning. Later she discovered the joy of oil painting. She was an executive and legal secretary for many years and was involved in Continuing Education all of her life. She attended and served at the Tumalo Community Church for many years in multiple capacities and was involved in the Auxiliary of Gideon’s International for 20 years locally and as the state Vice President.
She passed away peacefully in her sleep at home March 7, 2021 and will be missed by her many family members and friends, all whom she loved dearly. A memorial service will be held at a later date.