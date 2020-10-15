Floyd Thomas Bridge of Redmond, OR
Aug. 11, 1925 - Oct. 11, 2020
Arrangements: Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens is honored to serve the family- (541) 382-5592. Visit our online register book to send condolences and share treasured memories at deschutesmemorialchapel.com.
Services: Private family services are being planned.
Contributions may be made to: Memorial contributions may be made in Floyd’s name to Shepherd’s House Ministries, 1854 NE Division Street, Bend, OR 97701 or at shepherdshouseministries.org