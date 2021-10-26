Florence L. Hogarty of Bend, OR

March 23, 1927 - October 16, 2021

Arrangements:

Services:

Recitation of the Rosary will be held Saturday, October 30, at 10:00AM in the St. Francis Catholic Church at 2450 NE 27th Street, Bend OR 97701 and the Catholic Mass will start at 10:30.

Contributions may be made to:

Bethlehem Inn 3705 N Highway 97 Bend, OR 97701