Fern Lucile (Scheiber) Taylor
November 15, 1923 - March 24, 2020
Fern Lucile (Scheiber) Taylor passed away in Bend, OR on March 24, 2020, at 96 years of age. She was born to Cora (Keller) & Fred Scheiber in Lake Benton, MN on November 15, 1923. Her brother, Gene, was born in 1927 & as a young child she & her family moved to a farm near Marathon, IA. She attended Marathon schools and graduated in 1941. After graduation she went to business school & then moved to Spencer, IA to work for the DeWolf Chicken Hatchery where she met the love of her life, Paul Taylor. They married on August 24, 1947 in a garden wedding at the home of her parents. She and Paul, then, moved to Ames, IA where he attended ISU & she worked for Collegiate Manufacturing. It was there, that their daughter, Gail, was born. Craig, Jay, & Ray followed in the next 8 years. Fern was a devoted wife & mother giving of herself over & over to her husband, children, her extended family & the MANY, MANY friends they met all around the country. Paul’s job took them to MN, WA (twice), CO, OH, & OR (3 times) before his death in 1988. After their youngest son started school she, also, worked outside their home, locally, as a secretary for Bend-Lapine Schools/ Maintenance Department. After her father’s death in 1982, she & Paul brought her mother into their home & they/she cared for her until her death in 1998. She learned to be a fiercely independent woman after Paul’s death—something her family was VERY proud of.
At the top of her list of interests were seeing her grandchildren & great-grandchildren’s sporting/school events. She never declined an opportunity to travel to see them, near & far. She, also, loved reading, sewing of all kinds (including embroidery, x-stitch, & quilting). Many, many family members were honored to have been the recipients of at least one of those treasured handwork pieces. Fern kept letter-writing alive & wrote more letters than we could ever count to stay in touch with family & friends. Their Christmas card list once numbered 100+ - some of whom had been on that list for more than 70 yrs. She was the ultimate cookie baker & very seldom came to visit family without bringing cookies for everyone to savor. Gardening brought her much joy, also, as she prided herself in “being the daughter of an Iowa farmer” & truly had a “green thumb”. She was a great neighbor & loved to check in on her friends & have a cup of coffee/conversation with them or invited them into her home for a “coffee party”.
Fern is survived by her daughter, Gail & son-in-law, Kim Larsen; sons & daughters-in-law: Craig & Jill Taylor; Jay & Jan Taylor; and Ray & Cate Taylor. Grandchildren: Chris (Kit) Larsen, Kevin (Heather) Larsen, Amy (David) Valencia, Leah Taylor, Erin (Artie) Taylor, and Kenny (Jacqueline) Taylor. Great-grandchildren: Abigail & Jackson Valencia, Jacob & Justin Larsen, Emerson Larsen, Aurelia & Catalina Taylor and Tyson & Ruby Taylor as well as numerous Taylor nieces & nephews and Scheiber/Keller cousins, nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, husband, brother & sister-in-law, & daughter-in-law, Susan Taylor, as well as her nine Taylor brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law.
The family would like to thank Mt. Bachelor Memory Care for the wonderful care & kindnesses they showed our mom. She will be dearly, dearly missed by our family & all who knew her. We love you, mom.
A private family get together will be held this summer. Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses, Roseburg, OR. Memorial contributions may be made the Alzheimer’s Association.