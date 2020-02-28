Their numbers have reached 7.8 billion if not more, roughly the population of the Earth. Their ranks include police officers and firefighters, pirates and knights, astronauts and elephant keepers.
Their physical dexterity is limited, their facial features rather plain. But for more than 40 years, standing only four Lego blocks tall, they have been giants of the toy world and the object of untold hours of enjoyment for generations of children and collectors.
They are Lego minifigures, and their creator, the Danish Lego designer Jens Nygaard Knudsen, has died at 78. The Lego Group announced his death, describing him in a statement as “a true visionary whose ideas brought joy and inspiration to millions of builders around the world.”
Over the decades, the company honed modern techniques of manufacturing plastic toys, patenting its signature stud-and-tube locking system for its toy building bricks in 1958. But until Knudsen’s innovations in the 1970s, Lego lacked a human or even humanoid element to enliven its playscapes.
In 1974, the company introduced human figures best remembered for their appearance in the popular “Family” set. The characters proved popular with young Lego enthusiasts but were too large to be comfortably employed in the small-scale Lego world.
Knudsen, who had joined Lego in 1968 and ultimately became the company’s chief designer, was tasked with overseeing the development of a new line of miniature figures.
Introduced in 1978, the blocky minifigure had movable arms and legs, C-shaped hands to grip other Lego elements, and basic if sometimes inscrutable facial features.
With its head made from yellow plastic, the minifigure had “no obvious ethnicity,” according to the company’s description. Minifigures were people in the most rudimentary form, allowing seemingly infinite possibilities for children to imagine the lives behind them.
Knudsen also was credited with designing Lego sets including the “Castle” theme
.
Some children who grew up playing with Legos retained such an affection for their toys that they became collectors. Many more became parents of children who delighted in the stubby bricks and minifigures, leaving a trail of them across the house, with others still to turn up under car seats and in coat pockets.
