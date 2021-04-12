Fawn Marie Deardorff-Hedger
April 23, 1947 - April 2, 2021
Fawn Marie Deardorff-Hedger went to live with The Lord on April 2, 2021. She died peacefully and without pain with her husband by her side at their home in Bend. Fawn was born in Dallas, Oregon on April 23, 1947 to Matthew Mair Williams and Rose Evelyn (Hendrickson). She attended Morrison School in Dallas before moving to Bend where she attended Cascade Junior High then later graduated from Bend High School with aspirations of using her cooking and seamstress skills to teach home economics. Her dreams quickly changed and she graduated from Phagans’ Beauty College. Fawn stood behind her beauty shop chair for 54 years providing more than just “comb out sets”, perms, and haircuts. When her clients walked through the door of Fawn’s Hair Affair, they knew that they were part of Fawn’s family and they knew while sitting in Fawn’s chair they were going to be pampered and leave feeling better than how they arrived. When not styling hair, Fawn enjoyed gardening, camping, travel, clowns, playing bunko with friends, and doing crosswords in the Bend Bulletin. Fawn is survived by her loving and dedicated husband Bill Hedger; daughter Jodee Deardorff of DuPont, WA; son Cody and Darcy (Hockett ) Deardorff of Tumalo; stepdaughter Debbie Hedger of Herndon, VA; brother Matt hew and Willie Williams of Kelso, WA; sister Marian and Dennis Minahan of Brookings, OR; brotherin-law Paul Hedger of Bend; grandchildren Derrick A. Roberson II of JBSA-Lackland, TX; Xander R. Roberson of DuPont, WA; Gretchen R. Deardorff of Tumalo; and Eamon L. Deardorff of Tumalo. And, finally, Fawn’s dog, Eureka “Reka.” A special thank you to Fawn’s “4th Street family” neighbors and special friends, especially Cathy Staley and Glenda Mae Peters, who all made Fawn’s journey with ALS more bearable. Additional thanks to Holly Green and her family and the ladies at High Lakes Care Homes who took special care of Fawn in her final days. Fawn’s family is honoring her wishes to not have funeral services. Instead, Fawn would like any memorial gifts to be donated to The ALS Association, Oregon and SW Washington Chapter www.ALSOregon.org, 800-681-9851x103, info@alsoregon.org, 700 NE Multnomah St, Suite 210, Portland, Oregon 97232 and/ or Phagans’ Beauty College