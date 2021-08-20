Sorry, an error occurred.
Falvie (Andy) B. Anderson
August 22, 1930 - August 16, 2021
Falvie (Andy) Anderson passed away at the age of 90.
All men die, but not all men live. Andy truly lived life to the fullest. A great man is one who leaves others at a loss after he’s gone.
Andy was a native son of Louisiana, graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, career Naval officer, and an awesome soft ball pitcher.
He is survived by his wife Terry, sister Charlene, daughters Pandie, Tia (son in law Bernie), Keri, grandsons Grey and Dalton. He is also survived by Chris the cat and many, many great friends.
A celebration of life will be held August 21st at 2:00pm at the Shevlin Park picnic pavilion.
