Evelyn May Brown was born on Dec. 11, 1924, in Poulson, Montana to Marcus O. Westwang and Annette Pauline Tanum. She was the seventh of eight children. She grew up in Kalispell, Montana and moved with the family to Oregon in 1939 and to Central Oregon in 1960.
Evelyn was a Lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi International, served on the Board of Directors of the Desert Trail Association, was a member of the Deschutes Historical Society, a founding member of the Archaeological Society of Central Oregon and a Lifetime Member of the Cascade Theatrical Company.
Evelyn liked hanging out bird feeders, wind chimes, flags, and the family laundry on the clothesline. She enjoyed volunteering over the years for the Cascade Festival of Music, the Forest Service. The Cascade Theater and serving on the DTA Board. Hiking, backpacking, camping out and working at various archaeological digs were a big part of her life. She enjoyed working weekends at the Bend Visitors Center. She enjoyed hiking with the Meanderthals, knitting hats, going to the opera, Nordic skiing, gardening, sewing, reading non-fiction, watching PBS and swimming.
Evelyn traveled throughout the world on educational field trips, with the College of Idaho, Smithsonian, Elderhostel and independently. She traveled the Alaska Inland Passage, to the Baja, China, Greece, Italy, Egypt and Kenya.
Evelyn is survived by sons, Christen M. Brown of Bend, David E. Brown of Dallesport, WA, daughter, Dana A. Campbell of Corvallis. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Bozarth. She has nine grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and nine great great grandchildren.
Evelyn's ashes will be scattered over the Alvord Desert this summer.
To honor Evelyn, please consider donating to one of these organizations: