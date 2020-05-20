Eva Marie (Dodson) Gassner
October 28, 1925 - May 13, 2020
Eva Gassner passed away from natural causes on May 13, 2020, in Madras, OR. She was born on October 28, 1925, to Lester and Elnora Dodson on the family farm near Tumalo. Eva was a graduate of Bend High School and prior to graduation, she worked part-time in the Oﬃ cer’s Dining Room at Camp Abbott, where Sunriver Resort is now located. After high school graduation, she worked full-time until the military closed the Camp Abbott operation. Eva was working in the Trailways Bus Depot oﬃ ce in Bend prior to her marriage. On May 5, 1946 she married Lawrence William Gassner at her parents’ home in Bend. Larry had returned to Bend after his World War II service to the Army. Much of his active duty occurred in the South Paciﬁ c theater. Th ey celebrated their 25th anniversary in 1971 with a Hawaiian vacation.
Larry and Eva had three boys, Gail Lawrence, Gary Paul and Gregory Vincent. Th ey supported the involvement of their sons in the 4-H program where they raised various livestock. For many years she was involved in the OSU Home Extension program where she made many lifelong friends.
Eva was crowned Queen of the Deschutes County Pioneer Association in 2006. She was, also, a member of Deschutes County Historical Society.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gail (Glenda), husband, Larry, her parents and sister ,Vadabell Williams Brumblay.
Eva is survived by her sons, Gary Gassner (Lynn) and Greg Gassner (Cherie), Glenda Gassner (Sprague Twedt), grandchildren, Dustin Gassner, Nicholas Gassner (Lucy), Brian Gassner (Paula), Rhonda Gassner (Aaron Curry) and Loren Gassner (Jen), great-grandchildren, McKenzie Gassner and Abigail Curry. She leaves her niece, Joyce Peters (Ron).
No funeral services are planned due to Covid 19 pandemic restrictions