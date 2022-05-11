August 10, 1928 - April 22, 2022
Eugene (Gene) Patterson passed at his home on April 22 after sitting down with his traditional cup of morning coffee. Central Oregon lost a quiet legend that day. Gene was born in Midvale, Idaho to Verna and Clarence Patterson where he was raised with two siblings. In 1952, Patterson married Sheila Maybeary. The couple had four children, Monty, Gary, Ronda and Tammy. An entrepreneur, Gene developed a total of seven businesses in Central Oregon and was always willing to invest in business ventures of his family and friends.
He launched a propane company in Bend in 1959. His installation of a propane tank at Mt. Bachelor was the final touch to the official opening as Bachelor Butte Ski Area a few days later. He started Patterson Travel Living in 1972 which he later sold, and then began a company that leased office equipment to businesses. In the late 70’s Patterson traded his share of an office building for 10 Llamas and started Mtn. View Llamas. He was known nationwide for his quality herd. He involved his children and grandchildren, who were responsible for their own llamas. In 1980 Patterson opened Patterson’s RV Sales in Bend. A few years later he opened a similar sales lot in La Grande.
Patterson married Mary Lou Hamor in 1983. The couple spent many years traveling on great world adventures, a lifelong passion for Gene. He was proud to say he’d been on all seven continents, including a cruise they did down the east coast of South America to Antarctica.
For many years, Gene hauled reindeer and a sleigh to Arizona to perform as Santa’s reindeer at private parties and a few malls. He and Mary Lou dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus and often had grandkids dressed as elves.
Gene was a family man who wanted his children to have lots of fun with lots of activity. The family were water skiers, even skiing on the ill-fated Thompson Reservoir in Tumalo. Some of the family’s fondest memories were at that shallow bed of water. He sold small commercial trailers before he turned to raising miniature Scottish Highlander cattle at his last home and farm in Redmond, where the couple moved in 2005. The miniature breed was fitting for this proud descendant of Scotland.Another passion of Patterson’s was restoring antique trucks and tractors. His ‘57 Chevy 4x4 truck is still a regular entry in the Redmond 4th of July parade. In so-called retirement years, the couple wintered in Arizona, where he continued to work on auto restorations.
He was a member of Bend Optimists, the Eagles, Central Oregon Llama Club and Central Oregon Old Car Club. He played in the Bend men’s softball league well into his 50s. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; his six children, Monty (Shelley); Gary (Nancy); Ronda, Tammy, Craig and Cheri Hamor; Eleven grandchildren; twenty-four great- grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at Powell Butte Christian Church on May 28 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Canyon Hills Cemetery in Caldwell, Idaho June 18 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Deschutes County Farm Bureau scholarships, PO Box 2229, Sisters, OR 97759.