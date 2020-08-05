Errol W. Ohlde of Culver, OR
May 11, 1940 - July 29, 2020
Arrangements: Autumn FuneralsRedmond is honored to serve the family. 541-504-9485. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.autmnfunerals.net
Services: Private services will be held.
