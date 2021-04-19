Ernest Dalton Davidson
December 24, 1931 - March 28, 2021
Ernest Dalton Davidson, passed away March 28, 2021 at his home in the arms of his beloved wife of 67 years, Wynona Gates Davidson. “Ernie” was born December 24, 1931 in Hillsboro, Oregon; the son of Roy Lee Davidson and Ernestine Brown Davidson. He attended school in Forest Grove, Oregon and graduated as a three-sport letterman and Hi-Y President from Forest Grove High School in 1950.
He joined the US Navy and was in the VA 195 Air Group as lead aircraft mechanic aboard the carriers, Princeton and Oriskany, for two tours in Korea. As a mechanic, he volunteered to be flown in behind enemy lines to retrieve downed pilots and their planes. Between the two tours, on June 21, 1953, he married the love of his life and best friend “Nonie” Davidson in Forest Grove.
Ernie was honorably discharged in 1955 and the next day began work at the Ford Plant in San Jose, CA. After a year in San Jose, he and Nonie returned to the Davidson family farm in Forest Grove where Ernie worked the farm and enrolled at Pacific University. Ernie graduated in 1958 with a bachelor of Science in Education and Mathematics. They moved to Pilot Rock, OR where he taught Math for 4 years.
In 1963, Ernie and Nonie moved to Bend with their two boys Dan and Rick. Ernie taught Math at Bend High School and later became Assistant Principal of the same school. In 1975, he became the Administrator of Data Processing for the Bend-LaPine School District where he was responsible for converting the school system to computerization. He retired from the schools in 1990. He always said his favorite job was teaching because he enjoyed the students.
Nearly every day for Ernie was a new experience and fun adventure. Dalton (as the family called him) camped out in the farm woods as a youngster, he learned to fly an airplane before he was out of high school, he logged, drove freight trucks, rode his horse in a rodeo and enjoyed helping his brother-in-law operate heavy equipment in Forest Grove. In Bend he was on the Search and Rescue team and also part of the Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was most content being outdoors. Ernie’s family was foremost...family weekends were spent camping, fishing, hunting, clamming, crabbing or sitting around a bonfire...even woodcutting with Ernie was a “fun” adventure! As the boys got older, the boy’s activities were Ernie’s priorities. Upon retirement, these adventures continued with backpacking in Europe, cruising or being snowbirds in the pickup and camper.
Ernie was a people person and loved spending time swapping stories with his friends and family, having dinner parties, playing bridge or poker. He was known and loved by many whether you called him Dalton, Ernie, Bones, Pops, or Mr. Davidson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Janice and Dorothy Lee. He is survived by his wife, Wynona, two sons: Dan (wife Julie) of Coeur d’Alene and Rick (wife Jutta) of Germany, 5 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren.
Because of the Pandemic there will not be a service at this time, but a tentative date is set for August 14. Instead of flowers, contributions may be given to the Bend Education Foundation or Band of Brothers.