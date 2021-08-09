Ernest D. Davidson of Bend, OR

December 24, 1931 - March 28, 2021

Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com

Services: August 14, 2021 at the Bend Elks Lodge No. 1371 63120 Boyd Acres Rd, Bend, OR 97701 1-4 pm

Contributions may be made to:

Bend Education Foundation or The Band of Brothers