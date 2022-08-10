Jan 13, 1919 - July 17, 2022

Erma Margaret (Vickers) Zumwalt was born on January 13, 1919, to Harney County pioneer parents Jesse E. and Mary M. (DeMaris)Vickers. She grew up on their cattle ranch and was the 5th of 6 children. Three brothers, Earl, Lyle, Darrell, and two sisters, Velma and Velora. All attended school at Crane, driving the 13 miles to school in their 'model T' Ford. When the roads got so muddy and the ruts so deep that the model T would high center, they would move to Crane, moving back to the ranch as soon as possible in the spring.