Emily Jean Swiney
May 25, 2021
Emily Jean Swiney, age 88, passed away at her home in Princeton, Kentucky on May 25th, 2021. Emily was a security guard in Alaska and was also a stay-at home mother and was of the Christian faith. She was a special lady that loved her family unconditionally, spending time with them and teaching them how to hunt and fish. She loved to paint and had a beautiful flower garden, and would play card games with her family, as well as sing and play guitar with them. She loved her dogs and even taught them to hunt. She was beloved by her family, who will miss her dearly.
She is survived by 5 children: Gerry St. John (Portland, OR), Ann Ladd (Princeton, KY), Joseph Aichele (Redmond, OR), Mike Aichele (Madras, OR), and Cliff Swiney (Terrebonne, OR); 5 siblings, Gary Watson, Chloe DeGarmo, Pat Watson, Marge Rainie, and Audrey Rogers; 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorothy Watson; her husband, Harold Swiney; two brothers, Bill Watson and Kenneth Watson; one sister, Lucille James; one daughter, Mary Hartzell; one Grandson, David Aichele.
A celebration of life service will be held in Bend, Oregon at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.