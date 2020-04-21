Eloise McClain of Bend, OR
Jan. 18, 1924 - Apr. 12, 2020
Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds. com
Services: A private family gathering will be held. The family suggests that anyone who wants can say a prayer for Eloise at the Historic St Francis downtown or from the comfort of your home.
Contributions may be made to: Memorial contributions may be made to Partners in Care Hospice 2075 NE Wyatt Ct. Bend, OR 97701 or the Alyce Hatch Board of Directors 1406 Juniper Rd, Bend, OR 97703. alycehatchcenter.org