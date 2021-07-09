Ellis Dee Skidmore
October 29, 1921 - June 28, 2021
Commander Ellis Dee Skidmore US Navy (retired) of Madras, OR died on June 28, 2021. He was 99 years old. He was born in Curtain, OR to George and Ethel Skidmore on October 29, 1921. He served 23 years in the Navy, retiring on October 31, 1962. His medals and honors during his service included: the Good Conduct medal; American Defense Service medal, with star; National Defense Service medal; World War II Victory medal; Korean Presidential Unit citation; Korean Services medal, with 4 stars; United Nations Service medal; American Campaign medal.
After he retired from the navy, he moved to Madras where he was an owner and insurance agent at Central Oregon Insurance until he retired again in 1983. He attended Curtain High School, in Curtain, Oregon and then graduated from Redmond High School in 1939. He graduated from Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon in 1956 after only attending 6 terms. While living in Madras he was a member of the Kiwanis for many years and also served on the Jefferson County School Board.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He went on annual hunting and fishing trips to British Columbia, Canada for many years. His last fishing trip was at age 97 with his son to Hawk Kay, Florida. Ellis also enjoyed gardening. He started the garden from seedlings planted in school milk cartons by the east window in the family room to have an early start on the growing season. He won ‘Farmer of the Year’ at the Jefferson County Fair.
Ellis married Elaine Nadine Hoff man on October 15, 1955 in Corvallis, Oregon; they were married for 65 years. Elaine survives her husband. Their children are: Ember Skidmore Burg of Santa Rosa, California, Eleta Skidmore of Bend and Eric Dorr Skidmore of Bend. Ellis and Elaine have 4 grandsons. Ellis was preceded in death by his brother, George Skidmore; and two sisters Thelma Holt and May Ellen Skidmore. There will be a viewing at Bel-Air Colonial Funeral Home in Madras on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 3-7 pm. The funeral will be at the Erickson Aircraft Collection on Friday, July 9 at 11 am. The interment will be private. Instead of flowers the family is requesting contributions to Central Oregon Veterans Outreach (COVO), 61510 S. Hwy 97, Ste. 100 Bend, OR 97702.