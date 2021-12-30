Ellen Schumacher Rau, teacher and National Park ranger, beloved mum, wife, sister, and friend, died Monday, Dec. 27, of stage 4 ovarian and brain cancer. She was 73.
Ellen was born in 1948 in Eugene, Ore., to (UO professor) Dr. Waldo and (art historian) Sylvia Schumacher. She graduated from OSU and received her master's in early childhood education from the UO. She spent 37 years as a primary teacher.
Ellen loved her summer being a ranger at Mount Rainier National Park, successfully summiting the peak. She later was a ranger at Ellis Island/Statue of Liberty Monument in New York City's harbor, conducting historic tours.
Ellen and Steven Rau married in 1974, with Elsbeth and John David completing their family. Sunriver, Ore., was a treasured second home, where she and Steve retired in 2015. Ellen loved to swim and served on committees to build two community recreational complexes (SHARC and the North Pool). She co-founded Chix on Stix, a Mount Bachelor downhill ski group for women, and was active in a book club. She also joined Sunriver Christian Fellowship.
Ellen salutes her Teal (color of ovarian cancer) Sisters, who provided support and friendship. In early December, Ellen entered hospice with Bend "Partners In Care."
Ellen is survived by Steve, Elsbeth (Patrick) and John David, sister Elouise (John), brother Ethan, sister-in-law Marci (Mike), and nieces Elissa (Noah), Emmie and Phia.
In lieu of flowers, Ellen requested donations to The Schwartz Center for Compassionate Healthcare, 100 Cambridge St., Suite 2100, Boston, MA 02114. In the spring, a memorial service will be
