Ellen Agnes Silfven, 72, of Bend, Oregon, died before sunrise on Thursday, July 29, 2021, after a short illness with cancer.
Ellen was born May 22, 1949, at the old St Charles Hospital on Hospital Hill near downtown Bend, to Omer and Mary (née Berry) Summers. She attended Allen Grade School, Bend Jr. High, graduating from Bend Senior High School, class of 1967. When Ellen was 10-years old her family, who owned the Skyline Steak House in Bend, began the first snack bar in the Egan Lodge at the Mt Bachelor Ski Area when it opened in 1959. When she wasn’t helping with the food service, Ellen learned to ski. She was one of the first female athletes to earn a sports letter as a member of the Bend High Ski Team. Ellen earned a bachelor’s degree in 1972 from Southern Oregon College before working at Pacific NW Bell in Portland. Ellen met her husband, Roy, in Portland, marrying at the Summers’ home in Bend before making Bend their home in 1976. After 30 years as a mortgage banker Ellen retired in 2016. Ellen loved entertaining her family, was an avid reader (always reading the ending of a book first), enjoyed traveling, followed professional tennis as well as being on the court herself, and had great joy in playing with her grandson Earl.
Ellen is survived by her husband Roy (at home), daughters Helen Silfven (Bend), Mary Silfven (Portland), a grandson Earl Silfven-Floyd, a sister, Lois Summers, a cousin, Mike Berry (Maureen) all of Bend, a sister Lett y (Marty) Goodson of Mesa, AZ, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Mary Jo (Gary) Gettmann, a brother Ovey Summers, and a niece, Laura Gettmann.
Ellen requested cremation and Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is handling the details. She preferred no service be conducted. The family will celebrate Ellen’s life at a future date. In lieu of flowers Ellen requested memorial contributions be sent to the Deschutes Public Library Foundation https://www.dplfoundation.org/donate.