Elizabeth Louise McLaughlin
April 5, 1936 - July 18, 2021
Elizabeth “Bette” Louise McLaughlin passed away peacefully Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Partners in Care Hospice House of Bend, OR. She was blessed to be surrounded by loved ones in her last days. Bette Scharn was born April 5, 1936, to William and Louise Scharn in Pendleton, OR.
She was a student at St. Joseph’s Academy all 12 years of her early education and attended Seattle University. Upon returning to Pendleton to be near family, she began working at the Byers Avenue Clinic. She was soon introduced to Robert “Bob” McLaughlin by members of his family, and after a brief courtship, they were married on April 24, 1965. They settled on the McLaughlin Family ranch, where they remained until their retirement in 2002. While on the ranch, they raised their five children. Bette was a housewife, cooking, ironing, shuttling kids the 25 miles from sports practices, helping with their 4-H projects, and providing support as only a farm wife can do.
In the mid-1980s, Bette returned to work in Pendleton as a medical administrative assistant. She enjoyed “getting out” and found the work interesting. She also joined the cross-country ski club in Pendleton and made many fond memories of traveling to Anthony Lakes and other ski areas on the bus.
After selling the ranch in 2002, Bette and Bob moved to Bend, OR, to be closer to children and grandchildren. Once they made their new home there, they busied themselves attending the symphony and joining Touch of Class Tours for many gambling and sightseeing trips around the northwest. Bette also enjoyed playing the piano, drawing, painting, and attending group swim classes. Especially joyful memories were Halloween trick-or-treating at Grandma and Grandpa’s, the annual 4th of July celebration at their home watching the fireworks from Pilot Butte, and always having Grandma’s tasty cookies to greet you when you visited. Many of Bette’s grandchildren were blessed to have her nearby for babysitting duties and attendance at their activities.
She is survived by her sister Pat Monagle, brother-in-law Terry McLaughlin, sister-in law Margaret McLaughlin, son Stephen (Rhonda) McLaughlin, daughter Anne (Murray) Perkins, son Chris (Shari) McLaughlin, daughter Shannon (Mark) Chambers, daughter Kelly (Jeff ) Koker, 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bette always valued travel and education for her children and worked hard to ensure they had access to both. Those wishing to honor Bette’s memory can contribute to their scholarship fund, established by their children. Intended recipients should be a graduate of Heppner High School, attending an Oregon public institution. Address for contributions is: Bob and Bette McLaughlin Education Foundation, Chris McLaughlin, 22657 Pinehurst Drive, Sherwood OR 97140.